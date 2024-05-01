The Atypical Family Spoilers: Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hae Spill Bok Gwi Joo, Do Da Hae Relationship 

The Atypical Family cast members Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hae recently spilled about the relationship between Bok Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae. Ki Yong asked the viewers to keenly watch the emotions of Gwi Joo, which will help them understand the relationship between the two characters. According to Woo Hae, the time-slip drama will narrate the relationship between the two characters uniquely.

The fantasy thriller drama follows a family with supernatural powers. It tells the struggles of this family after they lost their powers due to realistic problems. The story begins by featuring the changes the family experiences after a mysterious woman named Do Da Hae appears in front of them. A preview shows Da Hee telling everybody in the village about the family's supernatural abilities. She informs the villagers how the family lost their powers after suffering from modern-day diseases.

"The Atypical Family is a unique time-slip drama about redemption. As you follow Bok Gwi Joo's emotions, you'll find yourself engrossed in Bok Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae's story," Ki Yong shared.

How to Watch?

The upcoming JTBC time-slip drama, The Atypical Family, will premiere on Saturday (May 4) at 10:30 pm KST. Cho Hyun Tak of Sky Castle fame has directed the fantasy drama. Screenwriter Joo Hwa Mi of Marriage, Not Dating fame and Kang Eun Kyung of Dr. Romantic fame wrote the script for this mini-series. K-drama fans in Korea can watch the fantasy thriller drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

"The romance between Bok Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae is portrayed attractively. It will be interesting to watch the story of Bok Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae, the relationship between the characters, and the acting synergy between the actors," Woo Hae commented.

The Atypical Family Spoilers

The teaser video shows the Bok family losing their supernatural powers after suffering from various diseases. Bok Man Heum loses her special ability to see the future in her dreams due to insomnia. His sister, Bok Dong Hee, fails to utilize her ability to fly due to bulimia. Bok Gwi Joo can no longer return to the happier times in the past because of depression. Da Hae decides to help this family in regaining their supernatural powers.

"I think in our drama, supernatural powers aren't fantasy but metaphors. The setup of a supernatural family that has lost their supernaturals—couldn't this be a story about the potential power that everyone has? I hope this delivers comfort and healing vibes to those who aren't able to perform to their full capabilities in modern society," Woo Hee explained.