Frances Kendra Lucero: Woman Shot Dead in Front of Her Children by Her Partner During Heated Argument on Way Home from Family Dinner

A Filipino-American mom of two was shot dead in front of her two kids by the father of her two children following an argument during a family dinner, police said. Frances Kendra Lucero, 27, was shot dead by her partner Romier Narag, 27, In front of their two children, ages 3 and 4, last Monday in Daly City, California.

Lucero was allegedly shot by Narag with a 9-millimeter handgun around 7.30 p.m., as she fled toward their house, according to investigators. According to police, a heated argument started between the two on their way back home from dinner. Lucero was allegedly shot multiple times before she died.

Argument Leads to Murder

The argument took a wild turn when Narag pulled out his 9mm handgun and allegedly shot Lucero multiple times as she rushed towards their Daly City, California house. According to the Daily City Police Department, she was shot four times, and Narag was soon taken into custody.

The two children saw their mother being murdered in shock as the Filipino-American woman, died.

Narag now faces charges of homicide, endangering children, concealing a handgun in a moving car, and concealing a loaded firearm.

Narag, who is presently being held at the Maguire Correctional Center, will make an appearance in court in connection with the incident on Thursday.

The victim's family is caring for their two kids, who are also being assessed by a social worker.

Lucero's siter took to Twitter to write a touching tribute. "To my built-in best friend. I never imagined myself typing out something like this for you. You were my best friend, my (sic) ate, my 2nd mom, my platonic soulmate," she wrote.

"I will forever love you and miss you. I wish I could just hug you one more time. Get one more conversation with you. I will forever be blessed with being able to call myself Frances Kendra's little sister.

"Kuya, Dad, Me and Mom will be okay. You rest now ate. I pray you're not in pain anymore. I pray you're at peace. My guardian angel. I love you so much."

Gone too Soon

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to cover the costs of Lucero's memorial services and provide help to her immediate family.

"Frances dedicated her life to her children and always spread the love she had to share. She was the most genuine, thoughtful, loyal and ambitious woman we've all been blessed to know," a family member wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Frances was that friend that would help you celebrate good times and provide nothing but support during the bad times.

"She was a beautiful Mother, daughter, sister, and friend who touched countless lives of those around her. She sadly leaves behind her Mother, Father, little brother, little sister and her two babies."