Pakistani Professor Fired After Asking Students to Write Essay on Whether it is Okay for 'Brother-Sister to Have Sex'

A university in Pakistan has sparked backlash on social media after one of its faculty members encouraged students to write an essay on incestuous relationships.

The university drew criticism online after an image of Islamabad's COMSATS University test paper was shared on social media.

'The Julie and Mark Scenario'

The paper asked students to write a 300-word essay on a scenario between siblings for an English exam. "Julie and Mark are brother and sister. They are traveling together in France on summer vacation from college. One night they are staying alone in a cabin near the beach. They decide that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love," the paper read.

"At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them. Julie was already taking birth control pills, and Mark uses a condom too, just to be safe," the scenario continues. They both enjoy making love but they decide never to do it again. They keep that night as a special secret which makes them feel even closer to each other."

The paper then asks the students whether to write the essay on whether it was "ok for them to make love" and to include relevant examples.

University Confirms Professor's Termination in Letter to Ministry



The images of the paper spread like wildfire on social media platforms, with netizens demanding strict action against the teacher. The university administration informed the Ministry of Science and Technology that the services of a faculty member who had asked the contentious question in the English composition exam had been terminated.

In a letter dated February 2, the university said, "[An] inquiry against the content of the quiz of English Subject of BEE, 1st Semester Course Code HUM 100. I am directed to refer to the Ministry of Science and Technology letter dated January 19, 2023, on the above subject and convey that action on the matter has already been taken and the service of the Lecturer (visiting faculty) has been terminated with effect from January 5, 2023." It further said that faculty member has also been blacklisted.

The university responded after Pakistan's Ministry of Science and Technology took note of the offensive content of the BEE quiz. "The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest amongst the families of students," read the letter sent to the varsity by Pakistan's Ministry of Science and Technology on January 19, 2023.

The ministry demanded that the institution initiate an investigation and take stern measures against those guilty. The ministry had given the university administration a week to submit the inquiry findings to them.

University Registrar Claims Question was Plagiarised from Google

According to reports, COMSATS' Additiional Registrar Naveed Ahmed Khan acknowledged that a "very unpleasant question" was asked to BEE English Composition students.

He claimed that the rector held a meeting the next day and requested the faculty member to explain why he had asked such a "stupid question" to students. He stated that the faculty member admitted his mistake and that the CUI terminated his services.

"What else could we do? His services were terminated, and the quiz was retaken," he stated, adding that the faculty member plagiarised the question from Google.