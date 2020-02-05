iPhone maker Foxconn is set to keep its factories shut for at least another week in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, the media has reported. This comes at a time when smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung have shut their offices and stores in the country following the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

Foxconn stopped 'almost all' production in China until February 10

Foxconn has stopped "almost all" of its production in China until February 10 at the earliest due to the Coronavirus outbreak. A lengthy stoppage could substantially disrupt Foxconn clients, the most visible being Apple, from shipping devices to customers, The Verge reported on Tuesday. Notably, Wistron will begin assembling printed circuit board (PCBs) for Apple iPhones in India, said a report earlier this week.

According to reliable sources, the assembling of PCBs would begin at Taiwanese manufacturer's new iPhone plant near Bengaluru. The move is also seen as to slowly end dependency on China for component manufacturing, currently under a lockdown owing to Novel Coronavirus that has claimed hundreds of lives.

Samsung will temporarily shut down its flagship store in China

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co will temporarily shut down its flagship store in China amid growing fears of the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, company officials had announced on Monday.

According to market researcher Strategy Analytics, global shipments of smartphones maybe 2 percent less than expected this year because of the Coronavirus outbreak in China. The world's No. 2 economy makes 70 percent of all smartphones sold on the planet.