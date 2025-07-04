Fourth of July 2025 Fireworks: A Complete Guide

Fourth of July 2025, or Independence Day, is here, and Americans are gearing up to celebrate this federal holiday with parades, fireworks, family gatherings, and musical performances. Several cities and towns are preparing various activities for people of all age groups. Concerts, parades, food trucks, and fun activities are all part of the celebration.
It is the 249th birthday of the United States, and the country is all set to celebrate the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain in 1776. Here is a complete guide to the fireworks display at various parts of the US, including Chicago, Texas, and Brooklyn.
- Texas - Freedom Over Texas in Houston is around the corner. The celebration will begin at 4:00 pm with the concert kicking off at 7:00 pm, and the fireworks display taking place at around 9:35 pm. ABC13 will telecast the program live online for those who want to enjoy the show sitting at home.
- Greater Akron - Fire in the Sky Celebration in Orrville will start at 10:15 pm on Saturday, July 5. The Heart of Akron Festival fireworks display will take place at around 9:45 pm. Salute to America at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls will begin at 8:00 pm. A fireworks display is organised at the Brunswick Middle School Complex/Ball field, which will kick off at 9:15 pm. A fireworks show will take place at the Hiram Athletic Facility, the football field, at 9:30 pm. Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks in Massillon will start at 9:00 pm. The Fourth of July celebration in Fairlawn will take place at 10:00 pm. Fireworks and Fireball Celebration in Wooster will kick off at 10:00 pm.
- Brooklyn - Transmitter Park, The Coney Island Boardwalk, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, and Valentino Pier are some of the best places to watch the fireworks display in Brooklyn on the Fourth of July 2025.
- Colorado - July 4th fireworks show in the city can be viewed from Downtown, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Miller Activity Complex, Areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood, and Rock Park.
- Hudson Valley - Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Katonah, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Nyack, Pearl River, Peekskill, Piermont, Playland, Pomona, Port Chester, Rye, Tarrytown, Brewster, and Kent are some of the places in Lower Hudson Valley to watch the fireworks display on Independence Day.
- Chicago - Antioch, Bartlett, Beecher, Bensenville, Blue Island, Bolingbrook, Buffalo Grove, City of Chicago, DeKalb, Downers Grove and Woodridge, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Evanston, Frankfort, Glenview, Glen Ellyn, Itasca, Lake Forest, Lake Zurich, Libertyville, Lincolnshire, Lombard, Morton Grove, Mount Prospect, Mundelein, Naperville, New Lenox, Northbrook, North Riverside, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Oswego, Rockford, Rosemont, Schaumburg, Skokie, St. Charles, Tinley Park, Vernon Hills, Warrenville, Westmont, Winnetka, Yorkville are some of the places to watch the fireworks show on the Fourth Of July 2025.
- Boston - Acton, Amesbury, Beverly, Boston, Edgartown, Falmouth, Lowell, Marblehead, Nantucket, Newton, Plymouth, Provincetown, Salem, Salisbury, and Wakefield are organizing a fireworks display for the Independence Day celebration in 2025.