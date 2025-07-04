Fourth of July 2025 Fireworks: A Complete Guide

Fourth of July 2025, or Independence Day, is here, and Americans are gearing up to celebrate this federal holiday with parades, fireworks, family gatherings, and musical performances. Several cities and towns are preparing various activities for people of all age groups. Concerts, parades, food trucks, and fun activities are all part of the celebration.

It is the 249th birthday of the United States, and the country is all set to celebrate the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain in 1776. Here is a complete guide to the fireworks display at various parts of the US, including Chicago, Texas, and Brooklyn.