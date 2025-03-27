Four US Soldiers Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, a Day After Vanishing During Training Exercise in Lithuania

Four U.S. Army soldiers were reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances, a day after they were reported missing during a training exercise in Lithuania. The unidentified servicemembers were part of the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division and had been undergoing training throughout the day.

Initial reports suggest that they may have been inside an M88 recovery vehicle—one of the largest armored vehicles in the U.S. military—which may have plunged into a body of water killing all four soldiers. The soldiers were reported missing around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday following a training exercise near Pabrade, Lithuania, prompting an extensive search effort by both the U.S. Army and Lithuanian authorities.

Mysterious Deaths During Training

The soldiers were said to be conducting a tactical training drill at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in Pabradė, located less than six miles from the Belarusian border. On Wednesday, the Lithuanian Armed Forces announced they had identified a "possible location" of the missing soldiers and their vehicle.

In a statement, the military confirmed that a search and rescue mission was in progress, led by the Lithuanian Armed Forces with support from the Fire Protection and Rescue Department and other agencies.

Officials have not revealed details on how the soldiers or their vehicle went missing, nor the circumstances surrounding their reported deaths.

The U.S. military was conducting joint training exercises with Lithuanian forces as tensions continued to rise between the Baltic nations and Russia.

Since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1990, Lithuania, along with Latvia and Estonia, has maintained a strained relationship with Russia. All three nations are part of NATO.

Regional tensions escalated further following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has been one of the most outspoken European leaders in support of Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's military offensive.

Cause of Death Still Unclear

Prior to reports confirming the soldiers had been found, Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza said in a press release that he "would like to personally thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations."

"It's this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders," Costanza added.

The search operation involved helicopters from both the Air Force and the State Border Guard Service.

The U.S. Army has not yet issued a statement regarding the soldiers' deaths. Earlier, officials said that the servicemembers were participating in a "scheduled tactical training exercise" when the incident occurred.