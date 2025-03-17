Houthi Rebels Post Cryptic Video of Flag-Draped Coffins and Destroyed US Warship after Trump's Military Carries Out Airstrikes on Yemen

Houthi rebels in Yemen have released a disturbing animation depicting numerous coffins covered with American flags, after President Trump's vowed to "rain hell down" on the militant group. The video opens with a single coffin draped in an American flag, but as the camera pans out, it reveals dozens more floating in the water near wrecked Navy ships.

The massive vessels are engulfed in flames, burning in the sea while surrounded by the coffins. "Houthis post animation of US draped caskets floating around destroyed warships," Foundation for Defense of Democracies research fellow Hussain Abdul-Hussain said on X. "These terrorists really cannot tell the difference between delusions and reality," he added.

In Poor Taste

The disturbing Houthi propaganda video outraged American civilians and raised concerns that it was a warning of escalating violence by the terrorist group. Earlier on Sunday, the militants claimed responsibility for an attack on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier, along with several other U.S. warships in the Red Sea.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Sunday: "The armed forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea, using 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in a joint operation carried out by the missile force, Drone Air Force and the naval forces."

U.S. officials dismissed the alleged attack as baseless, saying there is no evidence of any strike on the Truman.

Patriots and Trump supporters argued that the Houthis would be too afraid to carry out such an assault under the new administration. "These cowardly cockroaches hide behind their propaganda," one wrote.

"Then do it. Sink a ship. Walk that talk. You won't. You can't. Iran would get powdered. We would boil the water so fast your head would spin... right off your shoulders," another added.

This would be the latest escalation following more than 100 attacks on shipping since November 2023. The Houthis claim their campaign is an act of solidarity with Palestinians in response to Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

Just hours earlier, Trump authorized the first airstrikes of his new administration against the rebels, reportedly killing at least 31 people on Saturday.

The Houthis alleged that the intense U.S. bombardment, carried out with British military support, resulted in civilian casualties, including children. They stated that 101 people were injured.

Drawing Trump's Wrath

Trump pledged to "use overwhelming lethal force" and demanded that Iran immediately halt its support for the Yemeni terrorist group. "To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON'T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!" he said.

The U.S. military's Central Command, responsible for overseeing forces in the Middle East, described Saturday's airstrikes as the beginning of a widespread operation throughout Yemen.

"Houthi attacks on American ships & aircraft (and our troops!) will not be tolerated; and Iran, their benefactor, is on notice," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X.

"Freedom of Navigation will be restored."

Trump warned of even more severe military action against Yemen if the Houthis refuse to back down. "The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective," Trump wrote.

The previous administration under President Joe Biden had aimed to weaken the Houthis' capability to target ships off the coast but had restricted U.S. military responses.

According to U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity, Trump has approved a more aggressive strategy.