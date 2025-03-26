South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron's Secret American Husband Speaks Out: Denies Abuse, Pregnancy amid Kim Soo-Hyun Harassment Claim

The entertainment industry has been in turmoil ever since actress Kim Sae-Ron tragically ended her life on February 16, 2025. Her family accused actor Kim Soo-Hyun of harassing and grooming her, alleging he had been in a secret relationship with her since she was a minor. These claims sparked massive controversy, but a new shocking revelation surfaced recently—Kim Sae-Ron was secretly married.

Her husband's identity surfaced through an audio recording released by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, in which a former staff member mentioned him. Speaking through the Garo Sero Research Institute, he identified himself as American and confirmed that he met the late actress in November 2024 and legally married her in January 2025.

A close friend of the Bloodhounds actress also disclosed that she had married a non-celebrity in the U.S. The friend also alleged that her husband had physically assaulted and abused her. Furthermore, the friend claimed that Sae-Ron was forced into marriage under threats after becoming pregnant, though she later had an abortion. Amidst these accusations, Sae-Ron's husband has now stepped forward to deny all allegations.

On March 25, 2025, Kim Sae-Ron's husband issued an official statement through the Garo Sero Research Institute. He admitted to being married to the late actress but strongly refuted all other claims. In his statement, he expressed his reluctance to speak out but said he felt compelled to correct misleading information. "I wondered if it was right for me to step up because I am still in pain and unable to get out of my own feelings. However, there have been too many distorted facts being spread by certain forces. Severe slander of the deceased is happening, and I felt it necessary to set the facts straight."

To substantiate his claims, he presented their marriage certificate, confirming they had legally tied the knot in the U.S. He detailed how they met and fell in love quickly. "I was just an ordinary person when I met Kim Sae-Ron around mid-to-late November 2024 through an acquaintance. We felt an instant connection and got married legally in America on January 12, 2025, with only witnesses present. However, we soon realized we had rushed into marriage without deep consideration. Due to practical problems like long-distance and personality differences, we mutually agreed to void the marriage."

Dismissing allegations of physical abuse, he argued that their apartment had poor soundproofing, which would have led to reports had there been any violence. "If I had truly assaulted her, the neighbors would have reported it. My American upbringing taught me to respect the law, and I would never commit such acts." He also challenged those accusing him to produce concrete evidence. "They claim to have photos of physical abuse. If such pictures exist, I urge them to release them. If necessary, I am willing to undergo police investigation."

Another claim made against him was that he controlled and monitored Sae-Ron. In his statement, he refuted this and explained that they willingly shared personal access details. "Because we were in a long-distance relationship, we had no issues sharing our social media and phone passwords. In fact, Sae-Ron used my phone to contact people many times. We exchanged passwords and even wrote promises to each other as a married couple. I do not understand how this is being portrayed as me 'monitoring her moves.'" He also claimed he had proof of their mutual agreement and could provide a written document to verify it.

Lastly, he firmly denied allegations that he forced Sae-Ron into marriage or that she was ever pregnant. "She was never pregnant, and I never coerced her into marrying me. These are false claims meant to damage my reputation." He revealed that he had been receiving threats over his connection to Sae-Ron. However, after he mentioned taking legal action, the harassment slightly subsided.

He concluded his statement by urging for a fair investigation into Kim Sae-Ron's tragic death. He also requested that people stop spreading false accusations. "I ask everyone to refrain from making baseless claims. Let the truth be revealed through a proper inquiry."

With these new revelations, the mystery surrounding Kim Sae-Ron's tragic death deepens. The public remains divided, and many demand further investigation. The industry watches closely as the drama unfolds, and only time will reveal the full truth.