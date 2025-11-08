Four South Carolina Police Officers Resign After Investigation Reveals They were Involved in Sexual Relationships with Each Other

Four Horry County police officers have resigned following an internal investigation over sexual misconduct.

Horry County Government spokesperson Thomas Bell said the officers were identified as Sergeant Torry Lewis, Detective Don Kobithen, Investigator Kelsey Manemeit and Lieutenant Misty Gore.

According to the Internal Investigation report obtained by ABC15, the Horry County Police Department and the Office of Professional Standards were notified of a relationship between Ofc. Kelsey Manemeit and Sgt. Torry Lewis.

"This relationship was advised to be causing an unharmonious working environment due to Officer Manemeit being currently married to another HCPD officer," the allegations section of the report reads.

"During the investigation, it was alleged that Kelsey Manemeit has also been involved with HCPD officer Doland Kobithen and that Torry Lewis had been involved with HCPD officer Misty Gore," the section concluded.

According to the Summary of Findings in the document ABC15 obtained, Manemeit and Lewis were involved in a sexual relationship while she was still married to a current HCPD officer and Spec Ops member.

That Summary of Findings also states that Lewis was involved in a sexual relationship with Spec Ops member Lt. Gore, as well as Horry County Public Information Officer (PIO) Mikayla Moskov, both of whom are currently married.

While the county did not confirm PIO Moskov's resignation, ABC15 independently confirmed she resigned this week, as well.

The Horry County Police Department released the following statement in the wake of the officers' resignations.