Eva Longoria is having the time of her life vacationing in Mexico with her family and close friends. The actress is keeping her 7.5 million followers updated by sharing sexy and hot pictures of herself on Instagram.

In one of the pictures shared by her, Eva is seen flaunting her toned abs and perfect figure in a blue bikini with frilled detail. The Desperate Housewives star donned a pair of large sunglasses and completed her look with hoop earrings.

Eva's hot pictures

Later, Eva went for an outfit change and looked gorgeous in a white and green patterned floral robe. While sharing the picture, Eva wrote, ''First Monday of the year and I'm still on vacay mode..A little floral dress never hurt anyone #VacayMode.''

She was accompanied on her trip by her son Santiago, 18 months, who she shares with José Bastón along with a large group of family members.

Eva enjoyed New Year's Eve with celebrity pals Nicole Scherzinger, Thom Evans and Busy Phillips at the Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas. She had shared several pictures in a white bikini as she flaunted her toned figure. After the actress gave birth to Santiago in 2018, she gave her body some time to adjust post-pregnancy.

In May 2019, Longoria told Us Weekly that she had started to go hard in the gym to get back in shape. "Now I'm working out a lot more and watching what I eat," she said, adding that she was following a strict eating plan that eliminated wine, sugar, and carbs.

Work with celebrity trainer Grant Roberts

She also began working with celebrity trainer Grant Roberts, who had her on a program that involved strength-training at the gym. Roberts told HollywoodLife.com that Longoria's favorite strength-training exercises are lat pulldowns, cross body curls, and box jumps. "She is superhuman, I don't know how else to explain it. Eva is responding well to traditional old school weight training with some unique angles and movements."

Eva tied the knot with Jason Baston in 2016 in an idyllic ceremony in Mexico. She was previously married to basketball player Tony Parker and soap star Tyler Christopher. On the professional front, she will be next seen in Sylvie's Love which also features Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Regé-Jean Page and Aja Naomi King. It will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020.