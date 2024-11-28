Hillary Clinton Sparks Wild Online Speculation About 2028 Presidential Run with Social Media Announcement

Speculation is rife about the possibility of Hillary Clinton running for president in 2028 after the announcement of an upcoming speaking event. Bill and Hillary Clinton are set to speak in the coming weeks at the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, which houses the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.

Scheduled for the afternoon of December 7, the mega event will feature the influential duo reflecting on their successful political careers and philanthropic efforts. The speculation began to grow online shortly after the announcement of the event, with theories suggesting the event might be a springboard for Hillary Clinton's potential future political aspirations.

Hillary's Future Plans, a Hint

"The Clintons will share reflections on the noble and important work of public service – from securing peace, prosperity, and progress during the Clinton administration to uplifting millions of people through the work of the Clinton Foundation," a press release announcing the event said.

The event will also showcase how the Clinton's have been "empowering the next generation of leaders through the Clinton School, and deepening the understanding of the work of the Clinton Administration through the work of the Clinton Presidential Library & Museum."

In no time, the social media was flood with speculation that Hillary could run for the President in 2028 and the event is likely going to be her launchpad.

"She's running!" wrote Jason Miller, a senior advisor to Donald Trump, in a post on X linking to a story about the event.

Miller's post sparked a flurry of reactions from X users, with many expressing a mix of excitement and disappointment at the possibility of 77-year-old Hillary Clinton entering the 2028 presidential race.

"Please God let it be so," one user wrote.

"Please... PLEASE run," conservative commentator Kevin Smith wrote.

Others were alarmed at the prospect of Clinton running again at the age of 81. "At 81, I don't think so," X user Brian Hassine wrote.

"I long for the day when HRC is no longer in the political discourse," another person posted.

Hillary Clear With Her Plans

Hillary Clinton has repeatedly said that she has no intention of running for president again. When CBS News host Norah O'Donnell asked her in 2022 about the possibility of another run, Clinton quickly responded, "No, no."

Speculation about Clinton's potential 2028 bid comes shortly after Politico reported that Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed to close aides her desire to keep her political options open.

These options could include running for president in 2028 or seeking the governorship of California in 2026.

"I am staying in the fight," Harris has reportedly told confidants on calls.

A senior aide close to Harris told Politico that she has ample time to decide about her future political plans. "She doesn't have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months," they told the outlet.

"The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships."

Governor Gavin Newsom will be term-limited and unable to seek re-election in California in 2026, though he is also believed to have presidential ambitions.