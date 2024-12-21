Kamala Harris Suddenly Cancels Christmas Trip to Los Angeles and Stays Back in D.C. as Biden's Mental Health Rocks Administration

Kamala Harris suddenly and unexpectedly canceled her planned Christmas vacation to Los Angeles amid fresh revelations about President Joe Biden's deteriorating condition, which sent shockwaves through Washington. The Vice President's office announced that Harris would stay in the capital on Thursday and will not be traveling to California as scheduled.

According to her aides, Harris will use the time to "receive briefings and conduct internal meetings with staff." The sudden decision coincides with mounting uncertainty over congressional efforts to secure federal funding and to avert a potential government shutdown. Harris' sudden change of plans fueled widespread speculation on social media that Biden's health may be deteriorating further amid widespread speculation.

Sudden Decision

The announcement came just hours after a Wall Street Journal exposé shed light on the president's frailty over the past four years. The report detailed how proactive aides covered for Biden early in his term, canceling meetings on his "bad days" and assigning his duties to others.

A voice coach was also hired to strengthen his weakened tone. Key politicians revealed difficulty in reaching the president, particularly during critical moments like the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

On Thursday, the 82-year-old president returned to the White House with his family after a visit to Delaware. He was seen walking across the South Lawn, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden and holding the hand of his grandson Beau Biden, with Hunter Biden also in attendance.

On Wednesday in Delaware, the Biden family attended a Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, marking 52 years since the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of the president's first wife and daughter. The service followed a church gathering in Wilmington.

On Friday afternoon, the president and First Lady are set to visit a children's hospital to meet with patients and their families.

Many Reasons Behind Sudden Decision

Harris' decision to remain in Washington is likely related to the uncertainty surrounding whether the House of Representatives will pass a stopgap continuing resolution to keep the government funded.

Harris may be needed in the Senate to cast a tie-breaking vote if the situation arises.

It would also be politically damaging for her to leave Washington for a holiday trip while lawmakers remain in the capital working to finalize a deal.

Earlier this week, President-elect Donald Trump derailed a bipartisan congressional agreement on a comprehensive 1,547-page bill that proposed substantial additional spending.

A smaller alternative, the Republican "Plan B," comprised just 116 pages but also failed to secure approval on Thursday night.

In total, 38 Republican lawmakers broke ranks to oppose the measure, while nearly all Democrats, except for two, also voted against it. If Congress does not pass a continuing resolution by midnight on Friday, the government risks entering a partial shutdown.