Former adult movie actress Mia Khalifa has once again criticized pop singer Shakira for what the former thinks is the latter's inadequate efforts in helping victims of the bomb blast that shook Beirut some weeks ago. Khalifa's latest barb at the music superstar comes in the form of an Instagram update.

This update was in response to the announcement by Shakira that she will be partnering Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad in an effort to raise more funds for the city of Beirut. The 43-year old singer posted a picture of herself, wearing a white T-shirt with "Rise from the Ashes" written on it, on her Instagram account.

Murad has designed this shirt and it's available as a limited-edition item for buyers. The money generated from the sale of these shirts will be contributed to relief efforts going on in Lebanon's capital in the aftermath of the massive explosion which killed 181 people. Shakira was born in Colombia but her grandparents on father's side were originally from Lebanon, giving her a link to the Middle-Eastern nation.

Reason for Khalifa's criticism

Since both Mia Khalifa and Shakira are of Lebanese descent, they were expected to play their part in helping the troubled country at a time of crisis. But the former porn actress has repeatedly accused the famous singer of not doing enough. Her response to this latest fundraising venture by the musician is to again make this point.

"Shakira really said 'the bare minimum. Yes, I'll do that," Khalifa wrote in her Instagram update with the photograph of the Colombian singer promoting the special shirts. The update also had "We can do better" written on it.

Khalifa's Fundraising

On her part, Khalifa has been rather successful in raising money for Beirut relief programs. She auctioned one of the eyeglasses which she wore in her adult films and earned a whopping sum of over $100,000. Going further, the 27-year old Lebanese-American has also offered to grant some of the requests of her fans and admirers on a social media platform for $300.

While Khalifa has ended her career in the porn industry, she continues to be a very popular personality on the web. Her social media account, especially the Instagram page, is still widely followed. Currently, she is also working as a webcam model. She was born in the city of Beirut itself.