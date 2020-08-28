A former Liberty University student claims Becki Falwell, the wife of the university's then-President and prominent evangelical Jerry Falwell Jr., said she performed oral sex on him when he stayed over at the Falwell residence after a band practice with her eldest son in 2008 and continued to pursue him for months.

The student, who was 22 at the time of the alleged sexual encounter, revealed to Politico that he and Trey Falwell were in a rock band together and near the start of Liberty's Fall semester in 2008. He slept over at the Falwell's after a band rehearsal, which would take place at the Falwell Farm, as confirmed by two former university employees.

On that particular night, while Jerry was away, the student says Becki entered the guest room he was sleeping in and began performing oral sex on him. Another member of the former student's band also confirmed that the student had told him about the sexual encounter with Becki within a month of it happening.

The student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the outlet that he consented to the sexual act at the time but rejected future advances. However, that didn't stop Becki from continuing to pursue him with gifts and messages on Facebook.

'The Bandana Drives Me Wild'

Screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Becki to the student on Facebook suggest a flirtatious relationship that may not seem appropriate for a mother talking to her son's bandmate.

"Jennifer said that she wants you to cut bangs when you get your hair cut. I think you are beautiful just like you are," she wrote in one of the messages sent in September 2008. "You don't want to cover up those killer eyes of yours and you know the bandana drives me wild ... "

"Maybe time will heal whatever wounds that I have caused and your Christian heart will allow you to forgive me," read another message in December 2008 after the student claims he made it clear that he did not want any romantic involvement with Falwell.

Becki's profile picture in the conversation matches the image on her Facebook account. Here are the screenshots of the messages sent by her.

Falwells Claim the Allegations are False

In a statement, Jerry and Becki Falwell said of the former student's allegations: "It is unfortunate that the coverage of our departure has turned into a frenzy of false and fantastic claims about us. These false and mean spirited lies have hurt us and our family greatly and we will respond fully with the truth at an appropriate time. At this time, however, we think it is best to move on and help the Liberty community focus on its very bright future..."

Liberty University vice president Scott Lamb said according to the school's policies, employees are prohibited from having sexual relationships with students, in addition to sex outside of marriage and the same would have applied to Becki as the wife of the then-university Chancellor and President.

Pool Boy Affair

The new allegations against Becki come at a time when Jerry and Becki's inappropriate behavior is under intense scrutiny. On Sunday, Jerry acknowledged that his wife had an affair with Giancarlo Granda, a pool attendant at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach.

As previously reported, Granda claimed he was in a sexual relationship with both the Falwells when he was 20 and the affair lasted for seven years, during which time Jerry sometimes watched him and Becki have sexual intercourse. Jerry resigned as Liberty president on Tuesday, in the wake of the sex scandal in exchange for a severance package worth $10.5 million.

Earlier this summer, the couple was vacationing with friends and family aboard a yacht owned by a Liberty University supporter when Jerry posted and quickly deleted a photo of himself with his pants unzipped and arm around Becki's assistant.