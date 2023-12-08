Former Jaguars Employee Accused of Embezzling $22 Million from NFL Franchise, Says Report

In a shocking revelation, Amit Patel, a former employee of the Jacksonville Jaguars, stands accused of pilfering more than $22 million from the esteemed NFL franchise. The unsettling details were brought to light in a report by Katie Strang and Kalyn Kahler from The Athletic.

Patel's tenure with the Jaguars spanned from 2018 to '22, during which he ascended to the position of manager, financial planning and analysis, as per the team's media guides. The alleged financial misconduct centers around Patel exploiting the company's virtual credit card program, enabling him to make a series of extravagant purchases. These include "two vehicles, a condominium, and a designer watch valued at over $95,000," according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville earlier this week.

While the official court filings do not explicitly name the Jaguars, the franchise acknowledged being referred to as "Business A" in the case in a statement provided to The Athletic. The statement read, "Over the past several months, we have cooperated fully with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida during their investigation and thank them for their efforts in this case."

The franchise further emphasized that Patel, the accused, was a former manager of financial planning and analysis. The statement highlighted how Patel took advantage of his trusted position to engage in covert and intentional fraudulent financial activities, detrimentally impacting the team for personal gain.

Patel faces serious legal consequences, charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of illegal monetary transactions. The court filing indicates that he may be held responsible for repaying the staggering amount of $22,221,454.40, representing the proceeds of the alleged offense. The unfolding legal proceedings will shed light on the extent of Patel's actions and the repercussions he may face for his alleged embezzlement from the Jacksonville Jaguars.