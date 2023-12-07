FBI Director Warns of Simultaneous Surge in Multiple Threats Since October 7 Attack on Israel

In a pivotal Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray underscored the alarming escalation of the terror threat facing the United States since the October 7 attack on Israel.

Senator Lindsey Graham, inquiring about the current "threat matrix" in the United States, received a concerning response from Wray. The FBI director highlighted the unparalleled nature of the present security landscape, expressing that while individual threats have been higher at various points in his career, the current situation is marked by a simultaneous elevation of numerous threats.

Graham drew parallels to the pre-9/11 era, invoking the "blinking red lights" analogy and questioning whether there are multiple warning signs currently present. Wray's response was unequivocal, stating, "I see blinking red lights everywhere."

Since the October 7 attack in Israel, where Hamas terrorists brutally claimed the lives of at least 1,200 Israelis, Wray emphasized that a "veritable rogue's gallery of foreign terrorists" has actively called for attacks against the U.S.

"The threat level has gone to a whole another level since Oct. 7," Wray reiterated. This sentiment echoes his earlier warning to Senate lawmakers in October, where he stated, "The actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago."

Attorney General Merrick Garland reported a spike in threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities in the U.S. following the Israel-Hamas war. The 74 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, initiated by Iraqi militia groups on Oct. 17, are reportedly linked to U.S. support for Israel in its retaliation against Hamas. Noteworthy is the omission of ballistic missile attacks on U.S. military vessels, which commanders have ordered to be intercepted.

Domestically, this week saw the FBI and Las Vegas police thwart a potential "lone wolf" terror plot by a teenager pledging allegiance to ISIS. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested, with federal agents discovering components to build an explosive device and terrorist propaganda. The arrest followed the suspect's social media posts announcing plans for "lone wolf operations in Las Vegas against the enemies of Allah."