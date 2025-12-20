Former Hudson Teacher Who Made Out with Her 11-Year-Old Student, Had Sexual Contact with Him, Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison

Madison Bergmann, a former teacher at River Crest, was sentenced to serve six years in prison and six years of extended supervision in a sentencing hearing Friday.

In addition, Bergmann, 25, who taught fifth grade at the school in Hudson, will also have to register as a sex offender.

As reported by the Hudson Star-Observer, Bergmann's six years of prison time, six years of extended supervision are for one count of child enticement - sexual contact. She received three years and six months on two counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or a volunteer, which she serves concurrently for a total of six years in prison and six years of extended supervision.

As previously reported by IBT, Bergmann pleaded guilty to the three criminal counts on Sept. 29. The former fifth grade teacher was arrested in May 2024 after a report to police of inappropriate conduct by a teacher, and resigned from her position that same month.

Bergmann, Student Exchanged More Than 35,000 Texts Over Topics Including Touching, Kissing, Menstruation, Oral Sex and Love

In the courtroom Friday, prosecutor Alysja Otten discussed and showed screenshots of messages between Bergmann and a child who was a student in Bergmann's fifth-grade classroom. In total, Bergmann and the student exchanged more than 35,000 messages, for an average of hundreds per day. The two first messaged each other when the child was in fourth grade, Judge Scott Nordstrand said Friday.

Nordstrand said that even in the initial messages, there was "nothing about learning." He summarized the topics they discussed over time, including touching, kissing, menstruation, oral sex and expressions of love.

In one alleged text exchange, the victim said, "Haha bro I just want to make out with you." The teacher is accused of replying with, "I do too! Like alllll the time." Charging documents reportedly said that Bergmann's notes tell the boy "she loves him, wants to kiss him, he turns her on and that she is obsessed with him."

The texts included messages from Bergmann allegedly discussing multiple encounters inside the Hudson, Wis., classroom during lunch or after school. She allegedly told the child how much she enjoyed him touching her. Some of the alleged assaults even happened in Bergmann's classroom, according to the complaint.

Bergmann Told the Student She Wanted to Make Out With Him 'All the Time,' and That He Turns Her On

The victim's parents became suspicious after the discovered that their 11-year-old son had been communicating with Bergmann on a daily basis since he received her contact details on a skiing trip during winter break.

Letters in a folder found in the victim's backpack allegedly showed the engaged teacher telling the boy she loved him "more than anyone in the world."

"One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can't imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop," Bergmann allegedly wrote.

The prosecutor argued that Bergmann only stopped once the child's parents found out. Otten also brought up the age gap — Bergmann was 24 and the child was 11 when the teacher was arrested in 2024 — and an abuse of power given Bergmann's job at the time.

Prosecutors Demanded a 12-Year Prison Sentence but Defense Argued That Bergmann was Obeying the Rules, Undergoing Treatment

Attorney Joseph Tamburino, representing Bergmann, argued in support of a probationary sentence, saying that Bergmann has been through treatment and has obeyed the rules so far. Otten, the prosecutor, had advocated for 12 years in prison before the sentencing.

Bergmann also addressed the court, saying "there is no excuse for my mistaken actions." "It will remain with me for the rest of my life," she said in part.