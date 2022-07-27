Sidney Wolf: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Staffer Killed after Lyft Driver Kicks Him Out of SUV on Delaware Highway

A former senior policy advisor of disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed by a passing car after he was thrown out of a Lyft by an angry driver while in the middle of a Delaware thoroughfare, authorities confirmed. Sidney Wolf, 43, was fatally struck on Coastal Highway (Route 1) after he was asked to get out of the car by the angry driver.

According to Delaware State Police, Wolf and five of his friends were traveling in the Lyft when they got into a dispute with the driver. The dispute led to a heated exchange following which Wolf and his friends were kicked out of the Lyft vehicle.

Tragic Death

It is not known what led to the dispute between the Lyft driver and Wolf and his friends. According to authorities, the Lyft driver abruptly ended the ride in the left lane while the car was traveling south on Coastal Highway and told all six passengers to get out.

Wolf got down in the middle of the thoroughfare. The driver of a Toyota Corolla behind the Lyft, which may have been a Honda Pilot, changed lanes in an attempt to avoid the stopped SUV.

The driver of the Corolla did not see Wolf who had just gotten out of the back righthand side of the Lyft and was standing in the active roadway. The Corolla hit and killed Wolf. The five other passengers were uninjured. The other five passengers were unharmed.

The Lyft driver fled the incident, but the driver of the Toyota stayed at the site.

"Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news," Cuomo tweeted about his former senior policy advisor. "Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY'ers."

Completely Unlucky

The Lyft driver "terminated the ride" following an undisclosed altercation after picking up the six companions in Dewey Beach and transporting them to Bethany Beach. Cops reported that the collision occurred south of Anchor Way.

As of Sunday night, investigators had not found the Lyft driver, but they thought they might have been in a white Honda Pilot SUV.

On Monday night in Gaithersburg, relatives and friends gathered in front of the Wolf Family house on Upshire Circle. Wolf has two young daughters and was married.

"This is an extremely difficult time for our family," Wolf's family said in a statement to Fox 5.

"The level of shock and pain we feel right now cannot be measured as we continue to grieve. We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support we've received and kindly request that the family's privacy is respected as we move through this process."

Wolf served as the associate director of federal relations for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) from July 2019 until December 2021, according to LinkedIn. In that capacity, Wolf spoke out in Congress on behalf of New York state agencies.

Wolf most recently served as Sidney Katz, a councilman for Montgomery County, in his reelection campaign (D-District 3). Katz detailed how Wolf and Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) met through their shared love of hockey during a Zoom interview with 7News on Monday.

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe account for Wolf's wife and two daughters. As of Tuesday afternoon, donations had exceeded $42,000.