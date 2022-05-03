Watts Family Murders: Chris Watts Pinning Blame for His Daughters Murders On Mistress

Christ Watts, a convicted murderer, has put the blame for the killings of his two young children on his mistress, as per a former inmate's account who spent time with him in prison. David Carter, the former inmate, had spent quite some time with Watts in Dodge Correctional Facility, Wisconsin.

Watts, who is currently serving five life sentences without any prospect of parole, had murdered his 15 weeks' pregnant wife Shanann, 34, and daughters 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste in Frederick, Colorado, on 13th August 2018.

Due to his affair with Nichol Kessinger, 33, Watts was not really happy about having another kid. Under the pretense of being divorced and separated from his wife, he was fooling around with Kessinger while she did not have any idea about him still being married.

Carter, 35, in an interview with The Sun that revealed that Watts attempted to blame his mistress Kessinger for his daughters' deaths. He had grown close to Watts during his time at the correctional facility and one day simply asked him about his thoughts on the day the murders were committed.

Watts purportedly explained to Carter that, Kessinger was the one who assisted him in digging the grave for his wife and helped in disposing off the bodies of his daughters in oil tanks after smothering the little girls with their blankets to suffocate them.

Giving the reason that he could not 'stomach killing his own children' Kessinger stepped in to finish the work, "Chris said it made him feel sad that the girls were killed but that one of them woke up and saw that Shanann was dead and would be a witness," Carter said.

According to The Sun, in an effort to prove that Carter is indeed telling the truth he even showed a letter claimed to have been sent by Watts.

After Watts' arrest Kessinger apparently has left her home in Arvada, Colorado, and taken on a new identity. In an interrogation earlier this year about her relation with Watts, Kessinger claimed she had questioned Watts after getting to know about the disappearances of his family. In the interrogation video she is recorded saying, "I kept asking him, 'What did you do, Chris? What did you do? I asked, 'Where's your family?'" MEA Worldwide news reported.

Later adding that she texted Watts one more time before parting ways with him. "So I texted Chris one last time, and I told him, 'If you did anything bad, you're going to ruin your life and you're going to ruin my life. I promise you that'. And he responded, 'I didn't hurt my family, Nicky.' And that was the last text. I never said another word to him after that," she explained.

But there might not be much truth in her statements as Carter revealed that she had been sending letters to Watts last year.