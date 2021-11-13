Melissa DeRossa Denies 'Making Out' With Andrew Cuomo, Hints Legal Action Against Accuser

The sexual misconduct allegations against former NYC governor, Andrew Cuomo saw a new twist after it was revealed he "made out like a high schooler" with his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa. The allegations were leveled by a female state trooper, who has accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.

The claims of Cuomo and DeRosa's 'romance' were allegedly first revealed in Attorney General Letitia James' questioning of the state trooper. The rumors come 8 months after a snap of Cuomo, 68, and DeRosa, 39, looking 'very cozy' at a Manhattan restaurant resurfaced. The snap was originally taken in 2016.

DeRosa's name, however, was not specified in the new documents but sources informed that hers was among several names blacked out and replaced with their position in the administration. DeRosa's was 'Senior Staffer #1.' "I had heard from Senior Investigator #1 that once he witnessed the Governor and Senior Staffer #1 like making out on the sidewalk like they were high schoolers," the female trooper's sworn testimony stated.

'Cuomo and DeRosa were allegedly in a hotel room by themselves'

The female trooper, whose identity is not clear at the moment, worked security for Cuomo. During her testimony, she noted that she hadn't seen Cuomo and DeRosa making out, but heard about it from someone. "I didn't witness this," she said. "I wasn't even here at the time. But that's what I had heard." "I heard a rumor that before Senior Staffer #1 [redacted] that the Governor and she were in a hotel room by themselves for like an hour. And then one of the two left the room," she added. It is not clear when the incident took place.

Melissa DeRosa denied the allegations

In a statement released on Friday, November 12, Melissa DeRosa refuted the allegations and noted she was considering legal action. She also claimed that the trooper, who made the allegations "attempted to extort me for money." "It's absolutely beyond the pale for this trooper, who by her own admission I barely knew, who has already attempted to extort me for money, to make these accusations based on false rumors and for them to be printed in a newspaper." DeRosa also called the allegations "ludicrous," "hurtful," and "potentially actionable."

'It may have happened'

Cuomo, during an interview with Attorney General Letitia James, hesitated to deny that he and DeRosa kissed. "It may have," Cuomo said. "I don't recall doing it, having a kiss on the lips with her." "Okay. But it may have happened?" asked one lawyer on James' investigative team. "It may have happened," Cuomo said in response.