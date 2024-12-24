Former Female Tennessee Teacher Who Got Pregnant After Raping 12-Year-Old Boy, Sentenced

A former Tennessee teacher who got pregnant after raping a 12-year-old boy pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with no parole.

On Dec. 20, Alissa McCommon, 39, of Covington, pleaded guilty to a host of charges including one count of rape of a child, two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, according to a statement from Tipton County District Attorney Mark Davidson.

McCommon Also Ordered to Have No Contact with the Victims, Including the Child's Father

McCommon's trial was supposed to start in January 2025 before her guilty plea. In addition to prison time, she was also sentenced to community supervision for life on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry as a violent sex offender and was ordered to have her teaching license revoked.

She was ordered to have no contact with any of her victims or "with the infant child" fathered by her 12-year-old victim. The mother of the 12-year-old victim has custody of the baby, according to ABC 24.

McCommon Had as Many as 21 Victims, Including Some of Her Students

Prosecutors believe the former English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher at Charger Academy in Covington had as many as 21 victims between the ages of 12 and 17, investigators said, as reported by Fox 13 Memphis.

Some of the alleged victims were her students. She met one minor at a party and one while playing Fortnite, Assistant District Attorney Joni Reagan said during the trial.

As previously reported, Covington police began investigating McCommons in August 2023 when they received information from the Tennessee Department of Children Services about possible sexual misconduct involving a teacher and a former student, police said in an earlier statement.

McCommon Befriended the Victims Over Video Games, Social Media and Then Invited Them to Engage in Sexual Acts

Multiple juveniles then came forward alleging "they were befriended by their former teacher, McCommon, who began playing video games with them, and then further engaged with them through mobile phone social media apps, which led to her allegedly sending inappropriate photographs and requesting sexual relations with the victims," police said in the statement.

The statement added McCommon told one victim he would "regret" going to the authorities, police said in a statement. In other texts with the 12-year-old boy who impregnated her, she threatened to kill herself if he ended their relationship, police said. His paternity was confirmed by a DNA test, police said