Former Edwardsville Asst. Principal Admits to Having a Sexual Relationship with Teenage Student She Mentored

A former high school assistant principal was sentenced on Monday after pleaded guilty to having an illegal sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Erin Hamilton-Foley, 53, a former assistant principal at Edwardsville High School, pleaded guilty Monday in Circuit Court in Madison County to one count of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A judge sentenced her to four years in prison as part of the plea deal, according to KSDK.

As previously reported, police in Edwardsville received a tip in May of 2023 alleging an assistant principal at the school had a sexual relationship with a student under the age of 18. A day later, she was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual assault.

According to the charging documents, Hamilton-Foley was the student's assigned mentor at the time of the sexual assaults. The student was 17 at the time, prosecutors said. According to a bio that was active on the school's website at the time the charges were filed, Hamilton-Foley was an assistant principal for 11th-grade students.

According to court records, the first count against Foley alleges that she "committed an act of sexual penetration" on the victim "between her sex organ and (the 17-year-old's) sex organ." The second count alleges that Foley "committed an act of sexual penetration" on the victim "between her mouth and (his) sex organ.

After her prison term, Hamilton-Foley will be required to register as a sex offender and will have to serve a mandatory supervised release term.