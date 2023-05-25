Who is Erin Foley? Illinois Assistant Principal Arrested for Having Sex with Student She was Mentoring

An assistant principal at Edwardsville High School is accused of criminal sexual assault involving a 17-year-old victim.

According to Madison County Court records, Erin L. Hamilton-Foley, 50, of Edwardsville was arrested Tuesday by Edwardsville police.

The Madison County State's Attorney's office stated in a press release obtained by The Edwardsville Intelligencer stating that the Edwardsville Police Department received information Monday alleging that an assistant principal at EHS had a sexual relationship with a juvenile who was younger than 18.

The ensuing investigation led to Foley's arrest Tuesday. She was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal sexual assault, both Class 1 felonies. Her bond was set at $250,000 by Associate Judge Ronald Slemer.

Foley was Victim's Assigned 'Mentor'

The Wednesday afternoon press release from State's Attorney Tom Haine and Edwardsville police Chief Michael Fillback stated the charges allege that Foley "held a position of trust, authority or supervision" in relation to the 17-year-old victim, "being that she was an assistant principal...and his assigned mentor."

According to court records, the first count against Foley alleges that she "committed an act of sexual penetration" on the victim "between her sex organ and (the 17-year-old's) sex organ." The second count alleges that Foley "committed an act of sexual penetration" on the victim "between her mouth and (his) sex organ."

"It is a crime when adults in positions of trust, authority and supervision over our youths â€” let alone their own students â€” manipulate that power dynamic for sex," Haine said. "We take such crimes seriously, and prosecute them accordingly.

"Such actions undermine confidence in our schools and teachers while causing a great disruption in many personal relationships and throughout our community," he added. "The safety and well-being of children and vulnerable youths will always be a primary concern of this office."

Edwardsville School District Releases Statement

On Wednesday afternoon, Edwardsville school District 7 released the following statement:

"We are aware that a District #7 employee has been criminally charged. There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our students. To that end, District #7 fully cooperates with local law enforcement anytime there is an investigation which may involve a District #7 student or staff member. District #7 cannot comment further on personnel matters."

District 7's website listed Foley as in charge of 11th-grade students, with responsibilities of curriculum: math; CASTLE/FLS/PAES; Tiger Den, Sophomore Class Officers 2023; and Senior Awards Night.

According to her teaching license, Foley has endorsements as a school social worker, issued in 2002, grades pre-kindergarten through age 22; for general administrative, issued in 2005, for grades kindergarten through 12; and for superintendent duties, issued in 2020, for pre-kindergarten through grade 12.