FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Kamala Harris Drunk While Talking About Being a 'Joyful Warrior'?

A video clip has gone viral on social media that claims to show Vice President Kamala Harris drunk while discussing being "a joyful warrior." Several social media users have since been trying to find out the truth behind the viral clip, while some have been randomly sharing the video clip without knowing the reality.

The video clip is false as the video has been manipulated and claim is baseless. In the original footage, Harris can be seen speaking normally, without any signs of being drunk. AI detection tools indicate a strong possibility that the video was altered. It was altered by slowing down the audio to make Harris appear drunk.

Real vs Fake

The video went viral last week. The 30-second video features Harris offering advice on not allowing others to "take your joy" and referring to herself as "a joyful warrior." Her slow speech, paired with the post's caption, suggests that Harris is drunk.

However, the post on X does not provide any further evidence to support this claim.

The backdrop of the clip shows the sign "U.S. Embassy in the Philippines." A reverse image search was then conducted using a still from the video to find a YouTube recording of the event.

The reverse image search gave a video that shows Harris at a November 2022 event titled "Manila Bulletin," where she participated in a women's empowerment town hall in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

At the 16:49 mark of the YouTube video, Harris delivers the exact same words as heard in the X post. However, she speaks at a normal pace and does not sound as she does in the altered version of the claim.

Fact Checking Harris

TrueMedia, an AI detection tool, found "substantial evidence" of facial manipulation in the Harris clip. Here's what it generated.

Their "Face Manipulator Detector" suggested an 88 percent likelihood of facial manipulation, while the "Video Facial Analysis" detected a 49 percent probability of manipulation.

Hence the claim can be labelled as false.

There have been several weird rumors circulating about Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. Several fact checking websites have time and again done research on such claims and have debunked most of them.

Earlier manipulated photos of Harris with Jeffery Epstein and Sean 'Diddy' Combs also went viral on social media, with no truth in the claims.