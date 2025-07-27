Former Astronomer CEO May Sue Coldplay Over Viral Kiss Cam Moment

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is reportedly exploring legal action against Coldplay following a viral kiss cam moment that altered both his public image and professional standing. The incident occurred during Coldplay's July 16, 2025, concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Byron and Astronomer's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were caught on the event's kiss cam, appearing uncomfortable before quickly exiting the frame. Frontman Chris Martin then joked to the crowd, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." The clip soon went viral, leading to intense online speculation and backlash.

Following the incident, Astronomer placed both Byron and Cabot on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Byron resigned on July 19, and Cabot followed on July 24.

Now, according to multiple media reports, Byron is considering suing Coldplay and the concert's organizers for "emotional distress" and "invasion of privacy." A source close to him told Page Six, "He didn't consent to being filmed or publicly humiliated. He thinks Coldplay made him a meme."

Attorney Cameron Dowlatshahi of MSD Lawyers suggested that Byron might pursue a defamation claim, particularly due to Martin's joke implying an affair. However, Dowlatshahi cautioned that Byron would need to prove no such affair existed to proceed legally.

So far, Coldplay has not made an official statement, though ShuterScoop reported that Chris Martin "laughed out loud" at the threat of a lawsuit.

Legal experts remain skeptical. "At a public concert with 70,000 people and cameras everywhere, your expectation of privacy is near zero," one attorney told Page Six. "It sounds like he's trying to shift blame."

As the legal debate unfolds, the incident serves as a cautionary tale about privacy expectations in public spaces and the unpredictable impact of viral moments.