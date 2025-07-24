Who is Cadance Owens? French President Emmanuel Macron and His Wife Sues US Far Right Commentator for "Campaign of Global Humiliation,"

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are suing US commentator Candace Owens. They filed a defamation lawsuit in Delaware on Wednesday, claiming Owens had been spreading false, damaging rumors about the French First Lady.

The Macrons claim that Candace Owens falsely claimed that Brigitte was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, who is, in fact, Brigitte's older brother. They believe Owens started spreading the rumor online in March 2024 and continued repeating it on social media and her podcast, even after the Macrons requested she desist.

Owens initiated what the Macrons call a "campaign of global humiliation," according to the lawsuit. They believe Owens did this to draw attention and to attract new fans to her podcast and growing online fan base. The couple, who now live in Oregon, say these lies have brought them suffering and public humiliation.

"Every time the Macrons step out of their home, they have to know that thousands and thousands of people have heard, and many of them believe these vile lies," the complaint says. "It's invasive, dehumanizing, and extremely unfair."

The injunction is 22 charges against Owens and seeks monetary damages. But the exact sum was not disclosed. The lawsuit, which has been filed by a world leader, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is seen as an unusual legal maneuver by a sitting head of state.

In the United States, public figures like the Macrons have to show "actual malice" in a defamation case. That means they have to prove that Owens either knew that the statements were false or said them without giving any thought to whether what she was saying was true.

After being asked to desist on a number of occasions, Owens repeated the lie. She also alleged that former US president Donald Trump phoned her and requested that she drop the charges against Brigitte; however, she wouldn't give up.

Who Is Candace Owens?

Candace Owens is an American right-leaning political commentator. She's famed for her right-wing opinions and has millions of social media followers on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). Owens is frequently criticized for her controversial views and spreading conspiracy theories. She began aiming at Brigitte Macron in 2024 and has refused to cease, despite widespread demands that she do so.