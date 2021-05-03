Former AOA's Kwon Mina Can Forgive Her Sexual Abuser But Not Shin Jimin; Here is Why!

Former AOA member Kwon Mina has taken to Instagram again to defend her hatred against her former senior in the group, Shin Jimin. After Mina blamed Jimin for her miserable condition, netizens started questioning her about her silence about the person who had sexually abused her.

Mina was asked by netizens why she was able to forgive the person who had sexually abused her and not Jimin. Mina wrote a detailed post on this query and agreed to the fact that she cannot forgive Jimin. She also said that she wanted an apology from Jimin, but was sure that she would not get it.

Mina Mentions 10 Years of Torture

"Yes, I've had my experiences with sexual assaults, random violent acts of hate, beatings, fights, curse outs, power trips, and so many other nonsense. You asked me why I can forgive the sexual predators who assaulted me but not Shin Jimin, Right? That's how horrendous she had been to me, don't you get it?" Mina wrote on her social media handle.

She also said that Jimin had put her through 10 years of psychiatric meds and self-harm, suicide attempts and sleepless nights. She took netizens to task for portraying her as perpetrator. "Why do you keep calling me the perpetrator? Have I ever beat her up? Have I criticized her on the daily? Have I mocked her every day? Please learn to differentiate between the perpetrator and the victim. Yes, the apology if the most important thing. And I know she won't give me one, to be honest," Mina said.

She further said that that was the reason why she wants to have face-to-face talk with Jimin. She also addressed netizens questions about defaming Jimin. "At which point did I defame her? I didn't tell a single lie," Mina said.

Mina was also accused of affecting AOA as a team because of jealousy. "You think I'm doing this because I'm jealous? No... I know how much money she has been making. And like I said over and over again, I've been working since I was 14 years old. I've been working even when I was on hiatus. So I have nothing to be jealous about," she said.

AOA Members Pretentious?

"The sexual assault and rape? The violent beat-up? No... I could have been stabbed in the stomach and I would still say the trauma which Shin Jimin caused me is worse for me. A decade is not a short time. Please don't think lightly of the time I endured," Mina added.

She also called AOA members pretentious. "They did what they did because they needed me to renew my contract. I heard later on that they considered me no more than a business partner. That's fine. But can you please think about how devastated I must have felt to let you all turn your backs on me, by spilling out all of my feelings here?" Mina said.

It can be noted that Shin Jimin quit AOA and also entertainment industry following bullying allegations made by Kwon Mina. The latter had recently posted a self-harm picture on her social media handle and blamed Jimin for her condition.