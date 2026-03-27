'Forgotten Island' Trailer Unveiled, Offers Glimpse into Philippine Mythology Ahead of September Release [WATCH]

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated feature 'Forgotten Island' on Wednesday, March 25, which offered an early glimpse into a story deeply rooted in Philippine folklore. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 25.

Directed and written by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the film features a diverse voice cast, including H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto and Lea Salonga.

Set on a mystical island inspired by Philippine mythology, 'Forgotten Island' follows lifelong friends Jo and Raissa, voiced by H.E.R. and Soberano respectively. The duo finds themselves stranded on the magical island of Nakali, where their journey home may come at a heavy cost that can even be the possible loss of their shared memories.

Speaking at a launch event for the trailer, H.E.R. shared that the project held personal significance. Drawing from stories she heard growing up from her Filipino mother, the

American singer-songwriter described the experience as deeply meaningful. She added that being part of a film that brings those cultural elements to a global audience felt both exciting and rewarding.

Soberano also opened up about the emotional impact of the film's visuals, particularly a scene involving a sunlit portal, a symbol that carries cultural importance in the Philippines. She described feeling moved upon seeing it for the first time, imagining how audiences, especially children in the Philippines, might respond to seeing their culture represented on the big screen.

With its blend of fantasy and cultural storytelling, 'Forgotten Island' is shaping up to be a film that will not only entertain the audience but also celebrate the heritage, as anticipation builds ahead of its theatrical debut.