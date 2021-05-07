Jake Paul Steals Floyd Mayweather's Hat, Gets into Physical Altercation at Press Event for June 6 Boxing Match with Brother Logan Paul

On Thursday, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul had their first faceoff for their exhibition boxing match next month but chaos ensued after Logan's brother Jake Paul grabbed Mayweather's hat off his head.

The boxing Hall of Famer is set to face the YouTuber in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. On Thursday, after the faceoff, Mayweather took aim at the Paul brothers, calling them "fake fighters" and saying he could beat both of them on the same night.

'Gotcha Hat'

Logan hit back by saying "the only thing that's fake on this stage is Floyd's hairline." Both brothers also mocked the 44-year-old boxer's age, but he vowed to "whoop their asses."

At some point, Jake got into Mayweather's face demanding his own fight. Moments later, he grabbed Mayweather's hat and taunted him by saying "Gotcha hat!"

Mayweather and his bodyguards then ran after Jake and a physical altercation ensued with several people having to step in to separate the boxer from the YouTuber. Watch the video below:

Here it is from another angle:

'I'm Going to Kill You. Don't Disrespect Me'

Mayweather was left furious, and looked ready to fight Paul there and then.

"I'm going to kill you," Mayweathercan be heard saying in videos posted on Twitter. "Do you think I'm playing? I'm going to kill you. Don't disrespect me"

Jake Says Prank was Planned, Floyd's Bodyguard Gave Him Black Eye

Later, Paul posted a video clip setting up the prank and its aftermath. "It went good," he said, shirt stretched out after his tussle with Team Mayweather.

The altercation with Mayweather left Jake with a shiner on his left eye.

Jake later tweeted saying the black eye came from one of Mayweather's bodyguards.

The YouTuber has since changed his Twitter handle to "GOTCHA HAT" and is now even selling merchandise with the tagline on his website. He even posted a video of himself getting a "Gotcha hat" tattoo on his right leg on Instagram.

Mayweather has an undefeated 50-0 boxing record; Logan, who last fought fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019, is 0-1. Meanwhile, Jake's professional record is 3-0.