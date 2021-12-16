Flow La Movie: Music Producer, Partner and Child Die after Florida-Bound Private Jet Crashes in Dominican Republic

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner and his 4-year-old son are among the nine people who were killed after their small private jet burst into flames during an emergency crash landing in Dominican Republic. The artist, whose real name Jose Angel Hernandez, 38, was on board The Gulfstream IV aircraft when it took off from La Isabela International Airport on Wednesday and was bound for Orlando, Florida.

The plane was carrying seven passengers and two crew members when it went down while trying to land shortly after taking off from El HigÃ¼ero airport, the aircraft's operating company, Helidosa Aviation Group, said on Twitter.

Tragic End

Along with Hernandez, the crash claimed the lives of his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, 31, and son Jayden Hernandez, 4. Garcia and Hernandez have been together for seven years.

The aircraft's company said that it isn't clear what caused the crash and what compelled the flight's pilot to try and crash land at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic capital of Santo Domingo.

According to reports, all the other passengers were also relatives of Hernandez. Helidosa Aviation identified the other deceased relatives as Keilyan Hernandez, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva.

The two dead crew members were Luis Alberto Eljuri and VÃ­ctor Emilio Herrera, the company said.

Hernandez shot to stardom with his urban hit songs, including 'Te Bote' with Latin American sensations Bad Bunny and Ozuna. He has also produced and invested in dozens of concerts for Latino rappers and singers in Florida and across Latin America.

Investigation On

The private jet Hernandez and his family were flying in is estimated to cost more than $2 million. Heliodas Aviation Group, which owned the private jet, said in a statement that the crash will be fully investigated to determine the cause.

"For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time. We ask our almighty God to give the strength to the family members of its passengers and pilots in the plane, and that God may take them in heaven and that their souls find peace," the statement read.

According to experts, it is too early to determine the exact cost of the accident. However, investigators are also trying to determine if the plane crashed due to the pilot's fault.

The National Association of Pilots RD also released a statement mourning the loss of the three crew members who died in the crash. "It's with great regret that we bid farewell to our fellow pilots and stewardess and the other occupants of the Helidosa company aircraft. Now we only have to wait for the causes of the accident from the authorities. May God, the Father, welcome them into his abode."

A man claiming to be the brother of one of the deceased, told reporters at the airport that "The plane had faults, and they knew it," according to a report in Hoy.

Hernandez's death is also being mourned in Puerto Rico and comes as a major blow to the Latin music industry.

He was in the music industry for more than 10 years but his career flourished only in 2018 with the 'Te Bote,' which remained on Billboard'sHot Latin Songs list for 14 weeks.

He also produced reggaetÃ³n singer Nio Gracia's 'AM' and the viral hit 'La Jeepeta.' Hernandez also launched his own indie record label that managed artists like Nio Gracia, Casper Magico and Xound. Casper Magico, whose real name is Julio Alberto Cruz GarcÃ­a, is Hernandez's brother in law.

He has also produced hit songs for artists such as Manuel Turizo, Don Omar, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Myke Towers and Anuel AA.