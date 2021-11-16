SHOCKING: Brass Against Singer Sophia Urista Urinates on Male Fan During Live Show [VIDEO]

In one of the most disgusting instances of on-stage antics, a rock star urinated on a male fan during a concert in Daytona, Florida, on Thursday night. Sophia Urista, 36, the frontwoman for cover band Brass Against, Welcome to Rockville festival at the Daytona International Speedway, when halfway through her performance pulled down her pants and urinated on a man's face.

The sickening video of Urista urinating on the face of the fan has since made its way to social media as audience members are heard either cheering or exclaiming in horror.

Sickening and Disgusting

Fans and audience during the performance of Brass Against on Thursday were completely thrown by what is taking place halfway through the concert after they saw Urista urinating on a fan on stage. The incident happened when the band was performing a cover of Rage Against the Machine's song, 'Wake Up', when she invited the man from the front row to come up on stage for a "golden shower".

The man, who had a can stuck on his forehead, appeared to be happy with the idea and got onto the stage and then bent in front of Urista. Video footage of the incident shows her pulling down her trousers, squatting over the fan as he lies on his back, and relieving herself directly onto his face. While the audience either cheered or shouted in horrow, the band mates seemed to be unaware of what Urista was about to do, with one member appearing to temporarily walk offstage.

The urination lasted at least 10 seconds or more, with the liquid appearing to have gotten into the man's mouth.

Social Media Slams Urista

Urista has been under fire since the video of her disgusting on-stage antic went viral. The band's Facebook page has more than 450,000 fans, and describes the New York-based group as "a collective with the goal of creating music to inspire social and personal change".

However, she doesn't seem to be apologetic. "I gotta pee, and I can't make it to the bathroom," Urista told the crowd before she started urinating on the man, according to the Independent. "So we might as well make a show out of it."

Brass Against later took to Twitter to apologize for Urista's shocking act, stating: "We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona."

That however, couldn't pacify the social media users. Urista was roundly condemned on social media, with one woman writing: "That would count as indecent exposure and a criminal offense surely?"

Several others described the act as "madness" and "wrong." "This is devilish. Truly the world is coming to an end," a Twitter user blasted.

Many are baffled by the male fan who agreed to follow Urista's orders and seemed to enjoy the entire thing. But not too many are impressed with the rock star's act on stage.