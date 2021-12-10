Who Killed Slim 400? Chilling Video Captures Moment Rapper Is Fatally Shot in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Rapper Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, was fatally shot in Los Angeles County on Wednesday night. He was 33. The spine-chilling moment when Slim 400 was shot dead was caught on surveillance camera that shows the suspect approaching the rapper and then firing shots at him.

The initial news of his death was broken by popular hip-hop podcast "No Jumper", following which tributes started pouring in. Police have launched an investigation but no details about what ignited the deadly encounter or how many suspects were involved have been released yet.

Killed Mercilessly

Inglewood Police Captain Mark Fried said Slim 400, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was shot dead in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles on Wednesday. Initially it wasn't confirmed that the rapper was the actual victim till "No Jumper" reported the shooting via a cryptic Twitter post, and disturbing fan-shot videos of the taped-off crime scene are already making the rounds on YouTube.

Footage of the spine-chilling moment was caught on a surveillance camera that shows at least one suspect approaching Slim 400 in his car. The suspect then backs off but starts firing at the victim although the rapper's face isn't visible from that distance as he collapses on to the ground. The incident happened around 7:50 pm on Wednesday.

According to sources in the law enforcement, the exact motive behind the shooting is still unknown but it is suspected that there was a raging gang war going on between the bloods and the crips. Slim's murder does not appear to be a targeted hit but more a case of "wrong place wrong time", according to sources.

A Private Person

Police said that the suspect or suspects are still at large and an investigation has been launched. Homicide detectives are interviewing Slim 400's family members, searching for witnesses, and gathering evidence, Fried told NBC News.

However, this wasn't the first time he was targeted. Slim 400 had previously narrowly escaped death when he was "ambushed" and shot nine times while visiting his family in Compton in the summer of 2019, Vlad TV reported. The rapper revealed that one of his family members risked their own life to save him by dragging him indoors to safety amid a hail of drive-by bullets.

"I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain't no stoppin' it," he had revealed during an LA radio interview at the time.

Born to military parents on June 21, 1988 in Frankfurt, Germany, Slim moved back to Los Angeles as a young child and was raised in Compton. His talent was later spotted and signed by the now nonexistent Pu$haz Ink music label, the same label made popular by YG and DJ Mustard.

Moments after his death was made official, tributes started pouring in online. "RIP Slim 400," the Twitter account for the hip-hop blog Passion of the Weiss posted in one tribute. "A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history â€” who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force."

Slim 400 was also known to be a private person. He reportedly has a daughter named Parris, born on March 17, 2009.