Florida Woman Nearly Bites Off Man's Penis While Performing Oral Sex When Car Collides with FedEx Van

A Florida driver almost had his penis bitten off by a woman performing oral sex on him after he lost control and slammed his car into a FedEx truck in Ft. Lauderdale Thursday night. The man suffered serious injuries to his groin, local police said. The man and the woman who was performing oral sex on him were found almost naked when they stepped out of the car.

The woman sustained minor injuries when she collided with the vehicle, causing her to bite down hard on her lover's penis. Police believe the injuries could have been more serious although had they been driving normally the accident wouldn't have been life-threatening.

Almost Lost his Manhood

According to The Star, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to an accident on North Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street on Thursday when an unidentified male collided with a FedEx van. Authorities told Local 10 News that the man became distracted by his girlfriend's sexual practices and "lost control" of the vehicle at 7 p.m.

According to accounts, the unidentified guy and his female companion were both found partially naked following the crash just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. The two can be seen in photos lying half-naked on the road following the collision as police cordoned off the area. Also, the images show the front ends of both vehicles heavily damaged in the aftermath of the incident.

Officers gathered around the man, who was lying on his back and appeared to be in discomfort. The woman, who was wearing her trousers up to her ankles, was naked save for her panties and a white tank top as she lay face down on the pavement.

Almost Fatal

The driver was injured in the groin area but was otherwise unharmed. According to The Star, the woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The white commercial van also had significant damage to its hood and it appears the airbags were deployed. The identity of the driver and his female companion hasn't been revealed yet. Police said both received treatment but the man had some serious groin injury.

It was unclear if any charges would be filed against the driver or his passenger. At least no charges have been filed so far in the case. However, this isn't a unique case.

Last June, a California construction worker was allegedly drunk, stoned, and receiving oral sex when he allegedly rammed his pickup truck into a group of three patrons outside a San Jose club, killing one of them.