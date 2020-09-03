A 19-year-old Florida woman offered to perform oral sex on a police officer to get her confiscated Juul e-cigarette back, according to an arrest affidavit.

Madison Ann Bryant was charged on Sunday with disorderly intoxication, a misdemeanor, and offering a bribe to a public servant, a felony charge, after sheriff's deputies found her in an intoxicated state sitting on the median of the US 27 highway in Leesburg, a city 45 miles northwest of Orlando at around 2.20 a.m.

Arrested for Urinating in Front of Patrol Vehicle

Bryant told deputies that she had just had an argument with her boyfriend, a truck driver, who had parked nearby and while her 22-year-old boyfriend was getting busted for drinking and driving, Bryant was not initially facing arrest. As Bryant waited with deputies for a ride home, she told them she needed to use the bathroom and expressed her wish to urinate on the side of the road.

Despite being offered a ride to a nearby gas station, where she could use the restroom, Bryant decided to relieve herself then and there. She pulled down her pants and urinated directly in front of the patrol car. She was then taken into custody and her juul e-cigarette seized by the deputies.

Bryant Claimed She Used the Juul for Anxiety

On their way to the Lake County Jail, Bryant kept asking one of the deputies for the smoking device, claiming it helps her deal with anxiety issues. At one point, the deputy reported, "Madison asked me if I was married and had children." After the cop responded to that query, Bryant allegedly "stated that she was not trying to 'fuck that up' and that she would 'suck my dick if I gave her her Juul.'"

"After being offered this by Madison I did not reply and continued to the jail," the deputy noted. Bryant was later released from Lake County Jail after posting a $3,000 bond. Her arraignment has been set for September 29.

While disorderly intoxication carries a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine in the state of Florida, bribing a public servant can be punished with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation, and a $10,000 fine.