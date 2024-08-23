Florida Teacher's Aide Admits to Raping 12-Year-Old Student, Bribing Him with Money, Expensive Gifts to Keep Him Quiet

Lauren King, a former Lee County teacher's aide accused of having a sexual relationship with a student pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

"We are very happy to give the victims closure in this crime. By having the defendant admit to the allegations, go to prison, become a sexual offender and a convicted felon," Assistant State Attorney Erin Hughes said, as reported by NBC-2.

"Any eagerness on the state's part to go to trial must take a back seat to the wishes of the family and the mental health of the child; the protection of the community. This was an extreme betrayal of trust. And now, the community is safe as she is a sexual offender on her way to Department of Corrections," she added.

King, Victim Exchanged More than 4,000 Messages

King, 32, was arrested in March after police received reports that she was having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student at the Royal Palm Exceptional Center.

The victim's father spoke to the judge Wednesday, sharing his frustration and hurt that someone in a position of trust would take advantage of his child. In his statement, the father revealed the now 13-year-old victim is attending counseling multiple times a week.

The inappropriate relationship began earlier this year. King allegedly took a picture of the boy and his friends and he asked her to send it to him. Lee County Clerk of Court documents stated that King contacted the boy on a regular basis for months and sent more than 4,000 messages.



King Performed Oral Sex on Victim, Engaged in Sexual Intercourse in Her Car and Gave Him Cash, Expensive Gifts to Keep Him Quiet

She reportedly performed oral sex and had sexual intercourse with the boy in her car after arranging to meet him at an apartment complex where one of his relatives lived. According to the document, King even bribed the victim to keep him quiet and told him she loved him.

King's arrest report states she gave the victim money several times over Cash App. She also gave him an iPhone, computer and Beats by Dre headphones under the guise of a birthday present.

King Attempted to Make the Victim Jealous by Telling Him She was Having Sex with Other Students After He Tried to Stop Contact



The report further detailed how the boy became uncomfortable and tried to stop contact; however, King was reportedly persistent. According to the report, King even attempted to make the boy jealous and told him she was engaging in sexual activities with other students.

It wasn't until the boy's mentor caught King repeatedly calling him one day that the truth was revealed. King tried to get away, saying she'd quit her job and leave the area. The mentor recorded that conversation and called the police.

King Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison as Part of Plea Deal

King pleaded guilty to charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious battery. She is sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by five years of probation. She will be designated a sex offender for life.

Prosecutors said in court this sentence is lower than what they previously offered King in a plea deal. However, at the request of family, the counteroffer was accepted in an effort to avoid a trial and allow the victim to put this behind him.