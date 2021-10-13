Florida Man Caught Having Sex with Horse After Owner Sets Up Camera Inside Barn

A Florida woman set up a trail camera in her barn, suspecting that someone had entered her barn on her property without her permission, and found a laborer having repeated sexual contact with a horse.

Catherine Engel told the Indian River County Sheriff's Office that she set up the camera last month inside the Vero Beach barn where her horse are kept after discovering ligature marks around one horse's neck and bungee cords and ropes around the neck of a miniature horse.

Cameras Captured Suspect Getting Behind Horse in a Sexual Manner

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun that provides graphic details of the alleged illicit conduct, the camera captured Santiago Victoria, 57, entering the barn late at night on three separate occasions.

He was recorded accessing a stall occupied by a horse named Mariah and is seen getting behind the horse with his pants around his ankles, placing his penis inside the animal's private area and rocking his body back and forth in a sexual manner while holding on to her hips with both hands.

Victoria Arrested, Admits to Having Sexual Intercourse with the Horses

Engel identified Victoria as the suspect and informed cops that he worked for a welding company that parks vehicles on the same property where the barn is situated.

When cops Friday confronted Victoria at his residence, he reportedly "admitted to having sexual intercourse with the horse," but could not remember how many times. Investigators say Victoria also acknowledged that he did not have permission to be inside the barn.

Victoria was arrested on three felony burglary charges. He was booked into the county jail, where he is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. Victoria, who has previously been convicted of DUI and violating probation, is scheduled for arraignment on November 29. A judge has ordered Victoria to stay away from Engel's five-acre Vero Beach property.