Florida Man Arrested for Trading Vapes with Underage Girls in Exchange for Sex, Foot Sniffs

A Florida man who allegedly offered vapes to young girls in exchange for sex, smelling their feet is in police custody.

Brandon White, 22, was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida, on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with minors under the age of 16. White offered the victims vape devices in exchange for sex as well as the foot sniffs, county police said.

White Asked to Touch, Smell Victim's Feet, Received Sexual Favors

Detectives began investigating after they learned of inappropriate behavior between White and a female, according to a statement by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

White allegedly asked to touch and smell the victim's feet in exchange for nicotine vapes and marijuana products. The first known offense began in April 2021, police said. In Florida, It is illegal for persons under the age of 21 to purchase vape products.

"White also received various sexual acts from the victims," the arrest report said. He used social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram to contact and discuss the details of their meetings, police said. White was interviewed by detectives on Wednesday and admitted to meeting with multiple females all under the age of 16, according to deputies.

White Facing 15 Years in Prison, $10,000 Fine

He has been charged with seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He is being held in Pinellas County Jail on $200,000 bond.

According to Florida state law, the crime of lewd or lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of sex- offender probation and a $10,000 fine.

In November, a 22-year-old man from Wisconsin was arrested for trading vapes in exchange for sex with an underage girl after contacting them on social media, as previously reported.