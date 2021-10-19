Florida Man Arrested After Getting Naked Inside Ambulance, Pleasuring Himself with Ice Pack

A St. Petersburg man has been arrested after he summoned an EMT crew, exposed himself while receiving treatment inside the ambulance and then started masturbating in front of the first responders.

Terry Majors, 30, called 911 on Thursday afternoon seeking medical assistance for shortness of breath. However, once he was in the ambulance, Majors allegedly removed his clothes and started masturbating, according to a misdemeanor criminal complaint obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Majors was "wearing a condom" at the time and was "looking at EMTs that were trying to treat him" while he was pleasuring himself. At one point as the Sunstar ambulance was en route to the hospital, Majors "asked for an ice pack," which he then "proceeded to fold...and masturbate with."

The first responders are now pressing charges, according Officer Hannah Duran. Majors, seen in the mug shot above, following a prior arrest, was charged with exposure of sexual organs, a misdemeanor, and booked into the county lock-up. He was released on Friday morning on his own recognizance

This is not Majors' first run-in with the law. He was recently released from jail after serving a one-year sentence on felony drug charges (he was busted for selling crack cocaine to an undercover cop). He previously served time in state prison for burglary.

This is not the first time over the last few weeks that a Florida resident has been charged with indecent exposure for masturbating inside a vehicle. Last month, a customer shopping for a pre-owned car discovered a naked woman pleasuring herself in the rear seat of a 2010 Jeep Wrangler parked outside an auto dealership in Pensacola.

As previously reported, when the car dealership's manager opened the door, he found the woman, identified as 37-year-old Alexis King, pleasuring herself while "naked, with her legs spread wide open" in the vehicle's back seat. King was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief, unlawful exposure of sexual organs, and giving police a false name.