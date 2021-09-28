Florida Man Finds Naked Woman Pleasuring Herself in Used Jeep Up for Sale at Car Dealership

A customer shopping for a pre-owned car discovered a naked woman pleasuring herself in the rear seat of a 2010 Jeep Wrangler parked outside a Florida auto dealership, according to an arrest report.

Police officers were dispatched to Bob Tyler Toyota in Pensacola, Florida, after "a customer complained to a sales associate about a naked woman in the back of the vehicle.

Woman Found with Her 'Legs Spread Wide Open,' 'Pulling at Her Vagina'

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, when a dealership manager opened the Jeep's door, he spotted Alexis King, 37, "naked, with her legs spread wide open." Another employee reported that the suspect was "pulling at her vagina." A third employee, who called 911, told police that a co-worker called him "to the front lot to get a vehicle that a homeless woman was inside pleasuring herself."

After King exited the vehicle and walked away from the dealership, employees noticed damage to the car's interior, including a broken radio and a red-colored stain "which appeared to be from vaginal bleeding consistent with a period" observed on the back seat. According to the dealership's manager, King caused an estimated $1300 in damages to the Jeep. One witness told cops that the auto smelled "so horrible" that it had to be sent "straight to detailing."

King Charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Indecent Exposure

King was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief, unlawful exposure of sexual organs, and giving police a false name. She is being held in the Escambia County Jail with a $7,000 bond.

Earlier this year, a naked Minnesota woman was arrested after authorities found her pleasuring herself in a pickup truck. Jennifer Dorit Weber, 35, was "completely naked" when a patrolman found her lying on the floor of an open gold Pontiac SUV "penetrating" herself.

Police later found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and Weber was booked for several misdemeanors: indecent exposure, narcotics possession, DWI, and entering a vehicle without the owner's permission