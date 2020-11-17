A Florida couple was arrested on Saturday for lewd behavior after engaging in a series of sexual acts by the side of a busy road in Largo, Florida.

According to the arrest affidavit, Amber Gormley, 39, and Shawn McClelland, 30, were spotted by several motorists in the graphic act on the side of a busy roadway in the city, which is located in the Tampa Bay area.

Charged with Lewd and Lascivious Exhibition

Gormley and McClelland were spotted, according to police, by motorists at around 2:45 PM in an "open area location of a busy area where all drivers could see them having intercourse." One of the drivers reported McClelland on top of Gormley, performing oral sex on her and penetrating her vagina with his finger, according to the affidavit.

The complainant "saw the offender on top of the female performing oral sex on her and penetrating his finger inside the vagina," the investigating officer wrote in the affidavit.

Following his arrest, McClelland "confirmed he had oral sex" and admitted to the other sexual acts involving Gormley. According to both parties, the sexual activity was consensual.

Gormley and McClelland have been charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition, a felony charge, and booked into the county jail on a $10,000 bond. McClelland was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of possession of synthetic marijuana.

McClleland and Gormley's Rap Sheet

Gormley, who is listed as a transient, has a long criminal record that dates back to at least 1999, including charges of aggravated battery, multiple counts of shoplifting and grand theft, possession of methamphetamine as well as resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, McClelland's priors include a traffic infraction in 2014 and a 2018 conviction of a misdemeanor theft charge for stealing cat litter and peppermint tea from a Walmart.

This is not the first time the city of Largo has been in the news over a bizarre incident. Last month, a 46-year-old woman from the Pinellas County city grabbed headlines for assaulting her 69-year-old boyfriend after he refused to perform oral sex on her while she was high, as previously reported.