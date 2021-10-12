Florida Cop Fired After Getting Caught Having Sex on Duty with Woman While Her Boyfriend Recorded Them

A Collier County Sheriff's Office deputy has been fired for having sex while on duty.

CCSO officials said they received a complaint (with video evidence) involving one of its deputies, Juan Vazquez, having sex with a woman in the back of his squad car on more than one occasion and immediately launched in investigation, as reported by NBC-2.

The person who tipped off law enforcement had a feeling that it was not right for Vazquez to be doing this while he was on the clock.

Vazquez Admitted to Having Sex with a Woman from a Nudist Colony

The investigation led Vazquez to admit to having sex with a consenting woman while he was on duty. Vasquez was interviewed on September 28th and said that he had only had sex on the job one time. However, the following day the tipster returned to investigators with a second video.

The woman had a boyfriend whom she was in an open relationship with and they belonged to a nudist colony, officials noted in an investigation report. The woman also told investigators that her boyfriend recorded her engaging in the sexual acts with the deputy. However, the deputy did not know he was being filmed. According to WINK News, the video showed Vazquez getting into the car in full uniform



Vazquez Fired, Collier County Sheriff's Office Releases Statement

Collier County deputies said less than 24 hours after getting the complaint and confirming the allegations, Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk withdrew Vazquez's appointment as a deputy.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement:

"Sheriff Rambosk, the dedicated men and women of the CCSO, and the community we serve do not condone or support Vazquez's behavior. Vazquez's actions do not represent the standards of our professional law enforcement agency."

"The investigation report will be sent to Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) for its review and decision on Vazquez's law enforcement certification status. The CJSTC oversees law enforcement certification credentialing and state statute provides the commission with the ability to issue a penalty of suspension up to and including revocation of an officer's law enforcement certificate for having sex on duty."

This is the third time this month that an officer has been suspended or fired for having sex on the job. Last week, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was fired after an open mic recorded him having sex with a woman on a Universal Studios lot last year, as previously reported. Last month, a Madison, Wisconsin, police officer was placed on leave after getting caught on camera having sex with a prostitute in an unmarked police vehicle.