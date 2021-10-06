LA County Sheriff's Deputy Fired After Open Mic Records Him Having Sex at Universal Studios [AUDIO]

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy who was busted last year for allegedly having sex with a woman at the Universal Studios lot after he accidentally left his mic open for everyone to hear the blow-by-blow account of the steamy encounter, has been fired.

As reported by TMZ, an investigation was launched after the incident which took place in December last year.

Woman Heard Moaning on Open Mic

The sexual encounter allegedly took place on the Universal Studios lot near the Bates Motel set. The officer ignored calls from dispatchers as they tried to tell him they could hear him having sex in or around his squad car â€“ with what sounds like a woman's moans clearly audible in recordings obtained by TMZ.

"Oh, my goodness!" the officer's female companion is heard saying at one point as the officer is unaware that his mic was left open, recording every moment of the wild encounter.

The female dispatcher tries to alert the officer about his "open mic" as the woman continues to moan and breathe heavily. "95 Ocean you have an open mic," the dispatcher said several times to no avail.

However, the deputy doesn't respond and after sometime the dispatcher gives up. It is still unclear whether the woman was with the deputy inside his patrol car or somewhere nearby the vehicle.

LA County Sheriff's Department Releases Statement

The LA County Sheriff's Department released a statement saying that its investigation had concluded and the deputy had been fired for violating policy.

"The administrative investigation has concluded regarding this incident," the sheriff's department said. "The administrative process is still unfolding and we are unable to share further detail at this time, but what we can say is Sheriff Alex Villanueva takes allegations of misconduct very seriously and expects peace officers to hold themselves to the highest moral and ethical standards."

Last month, a Madison, Wisconsin, police officer was placed on leave after a viral video of him getting caught having sex with a prostitute in an unmarked police vehicle went viral on social media, as previously reported.