Florida Airport Worker Arrested After Getting Caught Filming Child from Under Airport Bathroom Stall

A Florida man is facing two counts of video voyeurism for allegedly filming two victims under a stall door in an airport bathroom, one of whom was an 11-year-old child, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Michel Fernandez Fuentes, a 46-year-old employee of a food and beverage company inside the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, according to jail records.

Victims Reported Seeing a Reflection of Themselves on Fuentes' Phone

The incidents took place in June, when two separate victims reported that they saw a reflection of themselves in a cell phone that was being held under a stall door in the bathroom, likely because the phone's front-facing camera was being used.

Investigators said they figured out the suspect was Fuentes, who worked for SSP America â€“ a company that operates restaurants inside the airport â€“ and reported him to authorities.

Detectives determined that Fuentes had allegedly entered the bathroom and used the stall next to the two victims. When law enforcement interviewed Fuentes, he admitted to using his phone while in the bathroom, but denied filming anyone or accessing the camera.

Investigators Found 160 Images of People's Legs on Fuentes' Phone

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his phone and found 160 photographs of others' legs while they were using the toilet in adjacent stalls, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

"Detectives also discovered that the camera and photo gallery were accessed multiple times during the times while both victims were in the bathroom with the suspect," cops said.

The investigation is ongoing. It is not yet known if Fuentes is still with his employer, SSP America, in the wake of the allegations. Fuentes was released from the Pinellas County Jail on a $15,000 bond on Saturday.