Fleetwood Mac Singer Lindsey Buckingham's Wife Kristen Messner Files For Divorce

Former Fleetwood Mac singer Lindsey Buckingham's wife no longer wants to be in his life. Kristen Messner, who was married to Lindsey Buckingham for more than 20 years, has filed for divorce in Los Angeles. The couple together has three children and their youngest daughter named Stella, is 17. Buckinghams' love is over as his wife has decided to part ways.

Buckingham and Messner met in the 1990s when she photographed Fleetwood Mac singer for a cover of his solo albums, according to reports. Almost 10 years back, Buckingham told the media that he was lucky to find love later in his life. He also revealed that he had several affairs in his life. "I had a lot of crazy girlfriends, and a lot of that was just an outgrowth of the lifestyle we were all leading," the guitarist said.

Surprisingly, his wife took the big step after Buckingham announced his first solo album since 2011's "Seeds We Sow". The upcoming album of the popular singer titled "Lindsey Buckingham" will be launched on September 17 via Reprise. On Tuesday, Buckingham took to his Twitter account to announce his new album.

"My new self-titled album is one I've been intending to get out for a couple of years now, but on more than one occasion, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a postponement of plans," he tweeted.

Lindsey Buckingham's Love Story With Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks

Lindsey Buckingham earlier dated Stevie Nicks, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975. Both looked beautiful together leaving the whole world jealous of their relationship and breathtaking music performances. They were considered to be the perfect match. However, things got weird and the couple broke up around the time Fleetwood Mac was recording their 11th studio album titled "Rumours."

Buckingham and Stevie Nicks remained in Fleetwood Mac together even after their break-up. However, things between them became awkward as both took jabs at each other in some of the band's most popular songs.

Why Kristen Messner Filed For Divorce

Meanwhile, the reason behind Buckingham and his wife's divorce is yet unknown. However, fans speculate, Buckingham's wife must have been fed up with his lifestyle. According to reports, Buckingham had gone through open-heart surgery in 2019. He was supposed to perform on a tour last year but plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for those who are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite singer perform, Buckingham is likely to hit the road in September this year.