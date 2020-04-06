A day before he posted a message advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing amid coronavirus breakout, soccer star Kyle Walker reportedly called two sex workers to hold a house party at his home outside Manchester.

Left red-faced after the news of his sex-party broke, the England and Manchester City defender issued a public apology. The soccer player is now facing disciplinary action for violating the lockdown rules.

Walker hosted a sex-party with his friend and two sex workers

In a story published by The Sun, Walker invited two escorts to his luxurious residence located on the outskirts of Manchester on the night of March 24. Walker's friend was also part of the house party.

Speaking to the publication, 21- year-old Louise McNamara, one of the escorts, revealed that she along with another escort, a 24-year-old ­Brazilian woman, reached Walker's residence at 10.30 pm. The girls, who left at 2.00 am, were paid $2,700 by the soccer player for their services.

A student of criminology at Manchester Metropolitan University, Louise went on to reveal that upon entering the bedroom, Walker took out some gold-coloured Shine condoms. The escort, who also clicked some pictures of Walker walking around the apartments in his underwear and handing out cash to them, called him a hypocrite.

"Kyle really should know better. On the one hand he's inviting strangers round to his house for sex, and the next day he's lecturing everyone on the need to stay safe. He's a hypocrite and putting people at risk," she told The Sun.

A day after the sex-party, Walker posted a message on his twitter. "On a serious note though, please everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don't visit them," he wrote.

Walker to face internal disciplinary committee for his 'sex-session'

Soon after the news broke, Walker issued a statement, denying having a sex-party at his home during the coronavirus lockdown. In a public apology issued to The Telegraph, Walker said: "I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week. I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down."

Meanwhile, a Man City statement released later spoke of a disciplinary action against their player. "Manchester City are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules. Footballers are global role models and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of Covid-19, in any way we can," The Guardian quoted the spokesperson.

"Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure," said the statement further.

The United Kingdom has registered more than 47,000 cases and over 4,900 deaths due to the pandemic.