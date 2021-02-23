'F#%k Ya Feelings,' Meek Mill Tweets After Vanessa Bryant Slams Him for 'Disrespecting' Kobe Bryant in New Song

Days after Meek Mill sparked controversy on social media after an audio snippet of his upcoming track revealed lyrics citing the death of Kobe Bryant's death, the late basketball legend's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has slammed the rapper for being "insensitive and disrespectful."

Last week, lyrics of the new song, titled Don't Worry - a collaboration with Lil Baby - leaked on social media and in one of the lines, Mill raps about Kobe's death:

"I got - eatin' on me and they never told me/ I got - in they feelings 'bout this money and they really owe me/ This b*tch I'm f*ckin' always tell me that she love me but she ain't ever showed me/ Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

The 18-time all NBA All-Star died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. He was 41 years old. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash.

'This Lacks Tact and Respect'

The line has already drawn criticism on social media from Kobe's fans but Vanessa turned up the heat with her comments directed at the rapper, calling the lyric in his song "extremely insensitive" and "disrespectful."

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," Vanessa Bryant wrote on her IG Stories on Monday night. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Mill Responds to Vanessa

Shortly after Bryant posted her story, the rapper took to Twitter to post a series of tweets, writing, "I'm going back savage in this shit ... f#%k ya feelings!" The post has since been deleted but here is a screenshot of the tweet.

After facing further flak on Twitter over his comments from netizens who thought Mill's tweet was directed at Vanessa, the rapper followed it up with another tweet, clarifying that his post was not aimed at her and that he had apologized to Vanessa in private.

He wrote, "I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!