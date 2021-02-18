Meek Mill is no stranger to controversy. From his altercation with Tekashi 69, being cheap with a group of kids selling water on the streets, getting into arguments on the Clubhouse app to holding a packed-out show in Houston in the middle of a pandemic.

The rapper has once again sparked controversy on social media with his upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby after an audio snippet of his new track made its way on social media on Wednesday.

'I'm Goin' Out with My Chopper, It Be Another Kobe'

In the clip, which has since been deleted, Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, raps about late Kobe Bryant's death.

"I got - eatin' on me and they never told me/ I got - in they feelings 'bout this money and they really owe me/ This b*tch I'm f*ckin' always tell me that she love me but she ain't ever showed me/ Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," he raps in the song.

The 18-time all NBA All-Star died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. He was 41 years old. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash.

Twitter Reactions

Twitter users caught wind of the song's lyrics and found the line insensitive towards the star's tragic death. Many of them slammed the rapper for disrespecting the basketball legend and expressed their displeasure on the platform.

"That Meek Mill Kobe verse is so disrespectful. Nobody should be mentioning Kobe's death in any manner, especially like that," wrote one user, while another commented, "In my opinion it was disrespectful and distasteful. A lot of people died in that accident and a lot of people are still torn up. Some people just don't understand that it's inappropriate."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Meek Mill Responds

In the wake of the backlash, Meek Mill posted a series of tweets saying that somebody is trying to push a "narrative" and people are blindly following it.

"Somebody promo a narrative and y'all follow it.... y'all internet antics cannot stop me ....shit like zombie land or something! Lol," he wrote. "They paying to influence y'all now ... its almost like mind control 'wake up,'" he added in a follow-up post.