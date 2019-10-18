Something strange is happening on the Silvies Valley Ranch in eastern Oregon, as conspiracy theorists suspect alien involvement after five cattle were found mutilated under mysterious circumstances. Even after five mysterious mutilated bull deaths, ranch staffs have absolutely no idea on what is going on.

It should be noted that bulls began dying earlier this summer, and the body parts of the cattle were seen with body parts precisely removed, an act which resembled the work of an expert veterinary surgeon. The animals that have died were worth around $6,000 each.

Colby Marshall, the ranch's vice president revealed that the force that is killing the cattle is capable of dispatching an animal that weighs almost around 2,000 pounds and later mutilating it with precision before disappearing the scene without any traces of evidence.

"It's rugged. I mean this is the frontier. If some person, or persons, have the ability to take down a 2,000-pound range bull, you know, it's not inconceivable that they wouldn't have a lot of problems dealing with a 180-pound cowboy," said Marshall, NPR reports.

Dan Jenkins, Harney County Sheriff's Deputy revealed that people are suggesting various theories to explain these mysterious mutilation cases. Jenkins added that most of the people are connecting these killings to aliens, and these people believe that extraterrestrials from deep space used to abduct animals using their advanced flying vessels.

"A lot of people lean toward the aliens. One caller had told us to look for basically a depression under the carcass. 'Cause he said that the alien ships will kinda beam the cow up and do whatever they are going to do with it. Then they just drop them from a great height," said Jenkins.

Jenkins also admitted that investigating this case is very tough as there is very little evidence available.