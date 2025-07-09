The First Night with the Duke Episode 9: Will Yi Beon Save Cha Sun Chaek and Protect Their Love?

The First Night with the Duke episode 9 will air on KBS on Wednesday (July 9) at 9:50 PM KST. It will follow Yi Beon as he goes out in search of his lover, Cha Sun Chaek. With only a week left for the finale of this historical fantasy romance drama, the viewers are eager to know what lies ahead for the on-screen couple. Will they get their happy ending?

The newly released stills show Yi Beon reverting to his old self, showing a terrifying aura. An image captures his cold-blooded expression as he searches for his lover in the dark forest with a torch. Another picture shows him sitting beside a bed, burning a letter. The rage on his face heightens the tension, making viewers wonder how he will deal with the situation.

Here is everything about The First Night with the Duke episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The First Night with the Duke Episode 9

Yi Beon seems determined this time as he decides to save his lover and protect their romance in The First Night with the Duke episode 9. People in Korea can watch the ninth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The First Night with the Duke Episode 9:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The First Night with the Duke is an ongoing historical fantasy romance drama starring Seohyun, Ok Taec Yeon, Kwon Han Sol, Seo Bum June, and Ji Hye Won. Screenwriter Jeon Seon Young wrote the script, and Lee Woong Hee directed it. The mini-series follows an ordinary college student named Cha Seon Chaek as her soul possesses a minor role in a romance novel. After entering the fantasy book as a minor character, Seon Chaek spends the night with the obsessive prince Yi Beon.

"Cha Sun Chaek's confusion and emotional changes, along with the complicated relationships between characters, will create a story unlike typical romances. We hope you look forward to it," the production team shared.