The First Night with the Duke Episode 7 Preview, Spoilers: Cha Sun Chaek, Yi Beon Romance Deepens 

The First Night with the Duke episode 7 will air on KBS on Wednesday (July 2) at 9:50 PM KST. It will revolve around the romantic relationship between Cha Sun Chaek and Yi Beon. After watching the bold moves of Cha Sun Chaek to express her feelings for Yi Beon, viewers are curious to know if their romance will deepen in the upcoming episode. The newly released stills teased unexpected romance for the on-screen couple.

The photos show Cha Sun Chaek confidently preparing a dish, wearing an apron while holding a knife. She diligently kneads dough and shows her cooking skills. Yi Beon watches her from afar with a gentle smile. His cold and ruthless tyrant gets replaced by the tenderness of a man in love.

Here is everything about The First Night with the Duke episode 7, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The First Night with the Duke Episode 7:

The First Night with the Duke will feature the transformation of Yi Beon after he falls in love with Cha Sun Chaek. People in Korea can watch the fifth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The First Night with the Duke Episode 7:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The First Night with the Duke is an ongoing historical fantasy romance drama starring Seohyun, Ok Taec Yeon, Kwon Han Sol, Seo Bum June, and Ji Hye Won. Screenwriter Jeon Seon Young wrote the script, and Lee Woong Hee directed it. The mini-series follows an ordinary college student named Cha Seon Chaek as her soul possesses a minor role in a romance novel. After entering the book as a minor character, Seon Chaek spends the night with the obsessive prince Yi Beon.

"Cha Sun Chaek's confusion and emotional changes, along with the complicated relationships between characters, will create a story unlike typical romances. We hope you look forward to it," the production team shared.